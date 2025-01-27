Chattanooga Police Department Graduates 19 New Cadets

The Chattanooga Police Department is proud to announce the graduation of 19 cadets from its 22-week training academy.

The dedicated group of cadets successfully completed an intensive program that included cultural diversity, firearms proficiency, constitutional law, and more to prepare them for their roles as Chattanooga Police Officers.

Among the 19 graduates, 10 began their CPD career journey in the newly established Early Hire Program. The program allows for recruits who meet the hiring criteria to start immediately serving in non-sworn roles, supporting various departments within our agency before the next academy officially begins.

The Early Hire Program also helps prepare the soon-to-be cadets for the upcoming academy, enhancing their fitness and gaining valuable experience in the day-to-day operations of the CPD.

“I am incredibly proud of all of the cadets, their determination, and achievements,” said Chief John Chambers. “I’m also impressed with the support they’ve provided one another during the tougher times of their 22 weeks together. It is a testament to the selflessness and compassion that they already have which, I expect, we’ll see when they respond to the needs of our community members in crisis.”

One of the graduates, however, will not join the CPD but will return to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) as its newest investigator in the Fire Investigations Division. CFD investigators are experienced firefighters who initially completed their department’s academy when starting their careers. However, to become investigators, they must also complete the police academy. This is because they conduct investigations, interview suspects, have full arrest powers, and are armed.

The 18 CPD cadets will now transition to 16 weeks of field training where they will continue to develop their skills under the guidance of experienced CPD officers.

Interested in the CPD Early Hire Program or becoming a Chattanooga Police Officer? Email CPDRecruiting@chattanooga.gov.