Chattanooga Police Investigate Homicide On Interstate 24 Eastbound

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Interstate 24 Eastbound near the Westside Drive exit.

On May 4, 2025, at 2:57 a.m., CPD responded to a person shot call in the 18100 block of Interstate 24 Eastbound. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving a vehicle eastbound when the suspect shot him from another vehicle. After the preliminary investigation, we believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.