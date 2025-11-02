Chattanooga Police Investigate Saturday Shooting On Rossville Boulevard

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on November 1, 2025, at approximately 3:08 a.m. in the 5000 block of Rossville Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 34-year-old male victim in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS transported the man to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Preliminary information is limited at this time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525