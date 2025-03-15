Chattanooga Police Investigate Shooting On Central Avenue

On March 14, 2025, at 2:18 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4900 block of Central Avenue.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Homicide Unit is working to learn the exact circumstances of the incident.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.