Chattanooga Police Investigate Traffic Fatality On North Market Street

On September 28, 2025 at 1:54 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck call at 30 North Market Street that resulted in the fatality of the 39-year-old male pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 19-year-old female driver was traveling south on North Market Street when her vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian had been seen in the roadway by witnesses prior to the crash.

The driver was unable to stop in time, remained on scene, and cooperated with investigators. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures; however, the person struck succumbed to his injuries on scene. His next of kin has been notified.

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic/DUI Unit conducted the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.