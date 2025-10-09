Chattanooga Police Investigating A Pair Of Recent Shootings, One Arrest Made

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on October 8, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Kirby Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned the 19-year-old male victim had transported himself to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Preliminary information indicates a verbal dispute occurred prior to the shooting.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

CPD is also investigating a shooting that occurred on September 25, 2025, at approximately 6:41 p.m. The incident happened at a residence in the 2300 block of Windsor Street, where a 17-year-old female sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation and identified a suspect. On October 8, 2025, CPD Neighborhood Policing Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. He is charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.