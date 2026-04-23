Chattanooga Police Investigating Deadly Tuesday Night Crash On I-24 EB

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-24 EB Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11:00 pm, CPD officers were dispatched to a crash with entrapment in the 100 block of I-24 EB. CPD's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to investigate the incident.

Preliminary findings indicate a car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic.

The Chattanooga Fire Department had to extricate two people from the vehicle. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hamilton County EMS transported the passenger, a 37-year-old man, to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver was not injured.

CPD would like to thank the East Ridge Police Deparment and Tennessee Highway Patrol for their assistance with this crash.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.