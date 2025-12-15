Chattanooga Police Investigating East 25th Street Shooting Of Teen

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on December 13, 2025, at approximately 03:33 p.m. in the 2200 Block of E 25th Street Ct.

When officers arrived, they learned the 19-year-old male victim was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence. Special Victims Investigators were called out to investigate further.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect, Marvin Williams, were in a verbal argument when the suspect retrieved a firearm and shot the victim.Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Reckless Endangerment and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.