Chattanooga Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash On Hixson Pike

On March 1, 2025 at 2:00 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a two vehicle crash in the 6400 block of Hixson Pike.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with life-threatening injuries, who later died as a result.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the crash investigation. The preliminary investigation shows Vehicle #1 (Nissan 370) was traveling north on Hixson Pike when it crossed over into oncoming traffic, striking the front of Vehicle #2 (BMW X5).

The driver of Vehicle #1 sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS and was pronounced deceased. The driver of Vehicle #2 sustained minor injuries and went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.