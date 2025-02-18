Chattanooga Police Investigating Homicide At Brainerd Gas Station

On February 13, 2025, at 12:04 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at a gas station in the 4700 block of Brainerd Road.

When the officers arrived on scene they found a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and a 27-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers immediately began life saving measures until medical personnel arrived on the scene.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the men to a local hospital. The 28-year-old man died at the hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the shooter was inside the store when three men walked into the store and began a verbal disorder that escalated. The shooter remained on the scene to wait for the responding officers. CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating a self-defense claim by the shooter and consulting with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.