Chattanooga Police Investigating Homicide On Jackson Avenue

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 7:00 pm on December 19, 2025, in the 1100 block of Jackson Ave.

Officers responded and located Wallace Milam (18) suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated on scene by CPD and HCEMS, then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to investigate and process the scene. Suspect identification remains pending. Investigators are actively working to develop leads and gather additional evidence.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.