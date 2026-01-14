Chattanooga Police Investigating Homicide On North Willow Street

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

At approximately 10:30pm, CPD officers responded to a reported shooting on N Willow Street. Upon arrival they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. One victim (a 37-year-old man) was pronounced dead, the other victim (a juvenile) is in critical condition.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are actively working to develop leads and gather additional evidence.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.