Chattanooga Police Investigating Homicide On South Germantown Road

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured early this morning.

At 2:06 a.m., CPD officers responded to a reported shooting in the 0 block of South Germantown Road. Upon arrival they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. One victim (16-year-old male) was pronounced dead, the other victim (18-year-old male) sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are actively working to develop leads and gather additional evidence.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.