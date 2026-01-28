Chattanooga Police Investigating Monday Afternoon Shooting On Citico Avenue

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 26, 2026, at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Citico Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to conduct their respective investigations. Suspect identification remains pending and investigators are actively working to develop leads and gather additional evidence.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

