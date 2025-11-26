Chattanooga Police Investigating Monday Shooting On Windsor Street

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Windsor Street.

On November 24, 2025 at approximately 7:28 p.m., CPD officers responded to reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim, a 26-year-old man, was at a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Homicide detectives responded to the hospital and crime scene to conduct an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in a vehicle when a suspect approached and shot him. Early information suggests the incident was a targeted incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and details may change as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.