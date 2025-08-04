Chattanooga Police Investigating Robbery, Shooting On Pine Manor Drive

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a robbery in the 6500 block of Pine Manor Drive that resulted in one person being shot.

On August 2, 2025 at approximately 3:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police Robbery Investigators responded to interview the victim and process the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect met in the 6500 block of Pine Manor Dr. to complete a transaction arranged through a social media marketplace when the suspect shot the victim. The 17-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As a reminder, the CPD offers a Safe Exchange Zone in the Police Services Center parking lot located at 3410 Amnicola Highway. This area is for residents to conduct secure transactions like buying, selling, trading items, or during child custody exchanges.

This designated area has several video cameras which record 24/7. Anyone wanting to use the space does not need to check in with the CPD, but should park in the designated Safe Exchange Zone area to complete their business.

Although there's a designated area with cameras at the CPD, we still recommend meeting to make exchanges during daylight hours and telling a friend or family member where you're going.

This is an ongoing investigation and details may change as more information becomes available. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.