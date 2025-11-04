Chattanooga Police Investigating Robbery/Shooting On Scruggs Street

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a robbery in the 100 block of Scruggs Street that resulted in one person being shot.

On November 3, 2025 at approximately 11:00 p.m., CPD officers responded to a report of a person shot. Crime scene investigators processed the area and CPD Robbery investigators responded to a local hospital to interview the victim.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was picked up by a person known to him when an unknown male approached their vehicle, demanded money from the victim, and then shot him.

The suspect and the driver of the vehicle the victim was traveling in both fled the area prior to police arrival. The 37-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and details may change as more information becomes available. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.