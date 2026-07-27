Chattanooga Police Investigating Saturday Afternoon Arlington Avenue Shooting

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2026 at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS transported him to a local hospital. Meanwhile, a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital via personal vehicle. Both men's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation determined both men were in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue and possessed firearms. The exact details are still under investigation and all leads are being followed.

CPD Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to investigate and process the scene.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.