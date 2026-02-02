Chattanooga Police Investigating Saturday Night Shooting On Market Street

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Market Street.

On January 31, 2026 at 9:12 p.m., CPD officers responded to reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was leaving a nearby location when another vehicle pulled alongside him. After he exited his vehicle, he was shot. Suspect information is limited at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and details may change as more information becomes available. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.