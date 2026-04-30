Chattanooga Police Investigating Shooting In The 100 Block Of River Street

On April 29, 2026, at 2:20 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to a Shots Fired call in the 100 block of River Street.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of gunfire. They were also informed that one person showed up at a hospital by personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

CPD Homicide and Crime Scene responded to process the scene and continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 16-year-old male victim was standing in a parking lot when someone in a passing vehicle shot him. The vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.