Chattanooga Police Investigating Wednesday Shooting On Arlington Avenue

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.

On January 28, 2026 at approximately 10:40 p.m., CPD officers responded to reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 42-year-old man, near a parking lot suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Preliminary information indicates the victim and the suspect were known to one another.

This is an ongoing investigation and details may change as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.