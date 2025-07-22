Chattanooga Police Make A Second Arrest In Read Avenue Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has arrested a second suspect in connection with the July 20, 2025, homicide of a 15-year-old male in the 1700 block of Read Avenue.

Today, CPD arrested 18-year-old Mauricio Velasquez, who is charged with Second Degree Murder. He is currently being held at the Catoosa County Jail and will be extradited to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center at a later date.

Velasquez was taken into custody by the CPD Fugitive Unit, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.

Malik Allen, also 18 years old, was arrested by CPD on Sunday, July 20. He is also charged with Second Degree Murder.