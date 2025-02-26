Chattanooga Police Make An Arrest In Daycare Facility Incident

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 30-year-old Tonya Liveley in relation to the daycare facility child abuse investigation.

The investigation is related to a video that was shared by various media partners showing the actions of a caregiver at the Primrose School of East Brainerd.

On January 24, the CPD was contacted by the Tennessee Department of Children's Services to file a police report for the incident.

The preliminary investigation shows a child that was attending the daycare lying on a cot and a caregiver patting the child on the back. During the video, the caregiver appears to push the child's head down towards the cot.

The Special Victims Unit Investigator presented the facts of the incident to the Hamilton County Grand Jury. The Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Tonya Lively for one count of Felony Child Abuse.

On February 24, the Chattanooga Police Department and the Red Bank Police Department worked to locate her. She was located by the RBPD and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.