Chattanooga Police Make Arrest In Attempted Murder Investigation

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Tezdris Russell in connection with an attempted murder and robbery that occurred in the 700 block of East MLK Blvd. on April 22.

At approximately 1:19 a.m. on April 22, 2025, CPD officers responded to a report of an active assault in the 700 block of East MLK Blvd. Upon arrival, officers located a 65-year-old male victim with life-threatening injuries. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit was assigned to lead the investigation. Investigators determined that the victim had been severely beaten and robbed by a male suspect. Within one week, detectives identified Tezdris Russell as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

On May 6, members of CPD's Fugitive Unit, the ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Russell. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.