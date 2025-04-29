Chattanooga Police Make Arrest In January 2025 Glass Street Shooting

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 24-year-old Reginald Siler in relation to the shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Glass Street on January 26.

The preliminary investigation shows Siler began shooting towards a group of people. A nearby armed security guard returned fire at the suspect, ultimately striking Siler. After he was shot, Siler was transported to a local hospital in a personally owned vehicle.

Earlier in April, the Homicide Investigator presented the facts of this incident to a Hamilton County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned a true bill charging Siler with Attempted First Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment. On April 24, Siler was located and arrested by CPD's Fugitive Unit. Siler was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.