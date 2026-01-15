Chattanooga Police Make Arrest In Hamilton Place Blvd Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has arrested a woman in connection to a Tuesday homicide.

At approximately 1:00pm, officers responded to the 2000 block of Hamilton Place Boulevard on reports of an unresponsive man. Officers determined it was a homicide and notified CPD Crime Scene and Homicide Units, who responded to process and investigate the scene.

Investigators obtained evidence identifying the suspect as Rachel Perry (DOB 4/8/1983). She was taken into custody Tuesday evening and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. Perry is charged with Second Degree Murder, Theft of Property, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.