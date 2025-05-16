Chattanooga Police Make Arrest In North Hickory Street Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested 34-year-old Demontra Collins in relation to the North Hickory Street homicide that occurred on May 14.

On May 14, 2025, at 3:47 p.m., CPD responded to a person shot call in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The officers immediately began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was assisting with buckling a child's car seat into the back seat of a vehicle. The suspect, Demontra Collins, was driving by at that time and saw the victim. Collins stopped his vehicle, got out with a firearm and approached the victim. At some point, it appears the suspect and victim exchanged gunfire. The suspect left the scene and called police from another location to report the shooting.

The Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants charging Demontra Collins with Criminal Homicide. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.