Chattanooga Police Make Arrest In Read Avenue Homicide Of A Teenager

The Chattanooga Police Department have arrested 18-year-old Malik Allen in connection to the homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 20, 2025 in the 1700 block of Read Avenue.

At 12:17 a.m., CPD responded to a report of Shots Fired in the 1700 block of Read Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene, to more gunshots and found the victim, a 15-year-old male deceased from a gunshot wound. Those responding officers were also able to detain multiple people.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

After preliminary investigation and hours of interviews, the Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants charging Malik Allen (DOB: 11/29/2006) with Second Degree Murder. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.