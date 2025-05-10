Chattanooga Police Make Arrest In Recent Swan Road Robbery

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male in relation to a robbery in the 4800 block of Swan Road on May 8.

On May 8, 2025, at 5:15 p.m., CPD responded to a person shot call in the 4800 block of Swan Road. When the officers arrived they found the 17-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation shows the robbery victim, a 30-year-old man, met an unknown person to purchase two items. During the purchase, a suspect put a gun to the victim's face and made a demand. The victim quickly exited his vehicle. A second suspect, the 17-year-old male, then got into the driver seat. During the incident, the robbery victim and one of the suspects exchanged gunfire. The 17-year-old was struck during the gunfire.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with Carjacking and Attempted Murder. He was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.