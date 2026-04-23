Chattanooga Police Makes Arrest In East Brainerd Stabbing

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has arrested a man in connection to a stabbing at an East Brainerd business Wednesday.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call in the 2100 block of Gunbarrel Road. Upon arrival, police found the suspect in the parking lot and the victim, a 28-year-old man, in the business lobby with what was believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS transported him to the hospital where it was determined the victim was stabbed, not shot.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the suspect, 38-year-old Ladarryl Martin, became upset with the victim, punched him, stabbed him, and fired several rounds, but none hit the victim.

Ladarryl Martin was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He's charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.