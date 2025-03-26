Chattanooga Police Makes Arrests In Shooting Investigation

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested 18-year-old Gloire Mutabwa and a 17-year-old male in relation to a shooting that occurred on January 13 in the 1800 block of Foust Street.

On January 13, 2025, at 3:56 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1800 block of Foust Street. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

CPD's Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) Investigators identified the suspect vehicle used during the shooting and alerted the officers in the area of the vehicle description. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located by Neighborhood Policing patrol officers.

The investigation shows the victim heard shouting outside and saw a vehicle drive past her residence. The vehicle turned around and came back towards her residence. The victim was trying to get her three children inside the residence when the shots were fired at them from the suspects in the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, the Homicide Investigator was able to identify the suspects as Gloire Mutabwa and the juvenile. The Investigator obtained an arrest warrant for Glorire charging him with four counts of Attempted Murder and Reckless Endangerment. The Investigator obtained juvenile attachments charging the juvenile with four counts of Attempted Murder and Reckless Endangerment. The juvenile was previously arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. On March 23, CPD Neighborhood Policing officers responded to a shots fired call and located Glorie in the area. He was arrested on the outstanding warrants and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.