Chattanooga Police Officer Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting, TBI Investigating

On December 28, 2025, at 11:25 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Highway 153.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect shot at the officers and the officers returned fire. A CPD officer was struck by the suspect’s gunfire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the officer to a local hospital. The officer is in stable condition.During the incident, the suspect stole a marked CPD vehicle to escape and crashed in Sequatchie County.

The suspect attempted to run away from the crash, but was captured. Once the suspect was taken into custody, it was discovered that he was also shot during the incident at the Highway 153 location. Emergency services responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

The involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave per standard policy requirements.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.