Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting On Hamilton Place Boulevard

On May 16, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) officers in the area of the 2100 block of Hamilton Place Boulevard observed an individual acting in a suspicious manner. Officers developed probable cause to initiate a stop.

As officers approached, the individual and two others fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a vehicle. Due to the dangerous and felonious manner in which the vehicle was being driven, officers took action to stop the vehicle and prevent further risk to the public.

While attempting to flee, the vehicle became stuck in traffic. The driver then rammed multiple occupied vehicles in an effort to proceed and evade officers. Officers intervened to stop the vehicle. One officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. In an effort to limit any further threat to public safety, officers fired at the suspect, striking him. The 21-year-old male driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

One passenger was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS and has since been released. The other passenger was detained by officers for questioning. No other individuals, including officers, requested medical treatment at the scene.

Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, both officers involved are placed on administrative leave. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will be handling the criminal investigation and all inquiries should be directed to them.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.