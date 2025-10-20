Chattanooga Police Public Lobby Closed Immediately For Mold Remediation

Effective immediately, the public lobby of the Chattanooga Police Department, located at 3410 Amnicola Highway, is closed to the public due to the need for mold remediation.

This temporary closure is being taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of both staff and the public.

The issue was identified during ongoing facility assessments. Professional evaluations are currently underway, and remediation efforts will begin promptly.

At this time, there is no estimated timeline for reopening; however, an update, including information on an alternate location, will be provided next week.

Important Service Information:

All law enforcement services remain operational 24/7. Officers will continue to respond to emergencies and calls for service without interruption.

Emergency services (911) and the non-emergency line (423-698-2525) are not affected by the closure.

The Records Division is temporarily unavailable for in-person assistance at the Police Services Center.

Crash reports can be requested online at www.purchasetncrash.gov

Police reports can be requested through the City's Open Records online portal at chattanooga.gov/request-and-report/records/open-records

Signage will be posted at the Police Services Center, and updates will be shared through the Chattanooga Police Department's official social media accounts.

The department appreciates the public's patience and understanding during this process. The health and safety of our community and personnel remain our top priority.