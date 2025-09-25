Chattanooga Police Report Officer Involved Shooting On Hamill Road

On September 25, 2025, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a call for a burglary in progress in the 2100 block of Hamill Road.

When the first officer arrived, he located the male suspect who was attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle. The officer gave multiple clear, verbal commands to exit the vehicle. The suspect refused to comply. A second officer arrived, and both officers continued issuing commands before attempting to remove the suspect from the vehicle.

At that time, the suspect put the truck in gear, striking a police vehicle and nearly running over one of the officers. To protect themselves from imminent danger, the officers took action to stop the driver. Ultimately, an officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect.

The officers immediately rendered life-saving aid until Hamilton County EMS arrived. Despite those efforts, the suspect did not survive. A passenger fled on foot and remains unaccounted for. Both officers were evaluated by EMS on scene and released.

Per CPD policy, both officers have been placed on administrative leave. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is leading the criminal investigation. All inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to TBI.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.