Chattanooga Police Sergeant Relieved Of Duty Following Aggravated Assault Indictment

On October 8, 2025, the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) relieved one of its Neighborhood Policing Bureau sergeants of law enforcement duties following his indictment by the Hamilton County Grand Jury on an Aggravated Assault charge.

On October 6, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m., CPD responded to a reported Aggravated Assault near the intersection of Gunbarrel Road and Crane Road. The suspect was later identified as Worlie D. Johnson, a Chattanooga Police Sergeant.

After the initial CPD response, the case was referred to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) for further independent investigation. HCSO presented it to the Hamilton County Grand Jury on October 7.

On October 8, Johnson was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, where he was booked on one count of Aggravated Assault.

The Chattanooga Police Department also took possession of Johnson’s city-issued equipment and patrol vehicle. He is relieved of all law enforcement duties and responsibilities at this time.

The CPD will continue to cooperate fully with the HCSO and any subsequent judicial proceedings.