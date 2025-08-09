Chattanooga Police Take Into Custody Third Suspect In Read Avenue Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department has taken the third and final suspect into custody in connection with the July 20, 2025 homicide of a 15-year-old male.

Eighteen-year-old Eric Collier turned himself in last night and is now in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. The homicide occurred in the 1700 block of Read Avenue.

Collier, along with Malik Allen (18) and Mauricio Velasquez (18), is charged with Second Degree Murder.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.