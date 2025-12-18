County Deputies Involved In Pursuit, Driver Arrested After Crashing

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to a BOLO for a silver Toyota 4Runner driving erratically on Gunbarrel Road.
Deputies located the vehicle near Gunbarrel Road and Standifer Gap Road and observed multiple traffic violations, including failure to stop at red lights.
When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit through the Hamilton Place Mall, East Brainerd, and Brainerd areas.
Spike strips were deployed near the 5300 block of Brainerd Road, damaging the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle continued before crashing into a guardrail at a local business.
The driver, Giovani Francisco Vincente-Vincente, was taken into custody and charged by HCSO with:
- Evading Arrest
- Reckless Endangerment
- Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest, or Search
- Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device
- Reckless Driving
Vincente-Vincente was also charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with:
- Driving Under the Influence
- Implied Consent
- Driving with a Suspended License
- Due Care
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
No further details are available at this time.