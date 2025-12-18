County Deputies Involved In Pursuit, Driver Arrested After Crashing

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to a BOLO for a silver Toyota 4Runner driving erratically on Gunbarrel Road.

Deputies located the vehicle near Gunbarrel Road and Standifer Gap Road and observed multiple traffic violations, including failure to stop at red lights.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit through the Hamilton Place Mall, East Brainerd, and Brainerd areas.

Spike strips were deployed near the 5300 block of Brainerd Road, damaging the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle continued before crashing into a guardrail at a local business.

The driver, Giovani Francisco Vincente-Vincente, was taken into custody and charged by HCSO with:

Evading Arrest

Reckless Endangerment

Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest, or Search

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

Reckless Driving

Vincente-Vincente was also charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with:

Driving Under the Influence

Implied Consent

Driving with a Suspended License

Due Care

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

No further details are available at this time.