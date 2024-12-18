CPD Arrests Dejuan Rowland for First Degree Murder

The Chattanooga Police Department located 26-year-old Dejuan Rowland in the 6900 block of Delbert Lane and arrested him on outstanding arrest warrants for first degree murder.

On December 1, 2024, at 12:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 6600 block of Green Road. When the officers arrived on scene, they located a 17-year-old male with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

During the homicide investigation, it was found that Dejuan Rowland was at the residence with the two victims, the homicide victim and his mother. The mother told Dejuan to leave the residence several times. Her son also told Dejuan to leave the residence.

After being told to leave several times, he eventually went outside. She locked the door when he walked outside. Dejuan attempted to enter the residence through a different door and the victims attempted to prevent him from coming back inside the residence. Dejuan then fired multiple shots through the door.

The Homicide Investigator obtained arrest warrants charging Dejuan Rowland with first degree murder. CPD's Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshals ("USMS") Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force have been attempting to locate him since the warrants were obtained.

On December 17, CPD's Fugitive Unit, the USMS Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") used investigative resources to locate and arrest Dejuan Rowland. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.