Chattanooga Police Arrest Domestic Kidnapping Suspect After Pursuit

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 23-year-old Marquise Pitmon after responding to an assault in progress call then pursuit.

On January 22, 2025, at 9:49 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to an assault in progress call at a convenience store in the 6300 block of Lee Highway. The witness reported to the 911 call taker that a man was assaulting a woman inside a vehicle at a gas pump.

The witness also advised the woman was trying to escape from the vehicle, but the man pulled her back into the vehicle by her hair. As the officers were arriving on scene, the suspect began to leave the store.

The CPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle by turning on their blue lights and sirens. The driver did not stop for the officers and began fleeing from the officers. Due to the potential kidnapping and the victim still visible inside the vehicle, the officers continued to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit ended on Brainerd Road at the intersection of Germantown Road when the driver of the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 23-year-old Marquise Pitmon.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation.

After the preliminary investigation by the Neighborhood Policing officers, it was found that Marquise assaulted and kidnapped his girlfriend. During the search of the vehicle Marquise was driving, the CPD officers found a handgun with an extended magazine, drug paraphernalia, and a felony amount of suspected fentanyl.

The officers arrested Marquise Pitmon and charged him with Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Go Armed, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Drugs for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Reckless Driving. Marquise was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.