CPD Arrests Juvenile Suspect In Colony Circle Shooting

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the attempted murder of a 35-year-old man that occurred on September 30, 2025 in the 100 block of Colony Circle.

On September 30 at 6:08 p.m., CPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at a residence in the 100 block of Colony Circle. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 35-year-old man with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene. During the investigation, the suspect turned himself in and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 15-year-old male suspect is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.