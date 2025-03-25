CPD Arrests Suspect For Attempted Murder And Other Charges

In less than 24 hours after the incident was reported, Chattanooga Police arrested Dana Key, who had warrants for shooting another person the previous day.

Key is charged with:

Attempted Murder

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Kidnapping.

On March 23, 2025, at 4:12 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a Person Shot call at the Chattanooga Fire Station, located at 4510 Bonny Oaks Drive. Upon arrival, Chattanooga firefighters were treating the shooting victim’s injuries. Hamilton County EMS arrived soon after to transport the victim to a hospital.

The shooting, which stemmed from a domestic situation, led to the Chattanooga Police Special Victims Unit to be assigned to investigate. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, reported to the SVU Investigator that the shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Tomahawk Trail. After the shooting, the suspect forced the victim into his vehicle. The victim told police that when they came to a stop off Bonny Oaks Drive, she jumped from the vehicle and ran to the fire station for help.

On March 24, 2025, a CPD Neighborhood Policing Officer responded to the 4800 block of Tomahawk Trail where the suspect was believed to be. Upon arrival, suspect Dana Key, fled in a stolen vehicle. A brief pursuit ensued, during which the suspect crashed into trees in the 200 block of Tunnel Blvd. Key was not injured in the crash and was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. CPD’s Traffic Unit responded to process the crash scene. In addition to the previously stated charges, additional charges related to the auto theft and evading arrest will be added.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.