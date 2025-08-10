CPD Arrests Suspect Within Hours Of Lee Highway Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) quickly located and arrested 64-year-old Guster Harfield in connection with the August 8, 2025 homicide in the 7700 block of Lee Highway.

On August 8, 2025, at 9:10 p.m., CPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in a motel parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 43-year-old man, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene. Images of the suspect vehicle, provided by CPD Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) investigators, helped officers quickly identify and locate the vehicle.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., CPD Neighborhood Policing officers saw a vehicle matching the description and initiated a traffic stop. The shooting suspect was not in the vehicle at the time; however, officers were able to link the vehicle to Harfield. Officers later located him at a residence and brought him in for questioning. During interviews with Homicide detectives, Harfield admitted to the shooting. He was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

Guster Harfield (DOB: 01/04/1961) is charged with First Degree Murder.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.