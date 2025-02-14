CPD Arrests Teacher On Multiple Charges Involving A Student

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 32-year-old Kenya White on 12 counts of Solicitation of a Minor by Electronic Means, Solicitation of a Minor, and Kidnapping.

On February 16, 2023, Chattanooga Police responded to East Lake Academy. After speaking with the reporting party, it was determined that CPD’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) in conjunction with the Department of Childrens’ Services (DCS) conduct an investigation.

When a child is sexually exploited TN Statute 37-1-607 dictates a team-coordinated response, including law enforcement, DCS, Children’s Advocacy Center of Hamilton County, and the Hamilton County District Attorney. These partners come together to support the victim through the process.

The investigation included obtaining digital forensic downloads of device contents, and detailed review of the contents by multiple parties. CPD worked with the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office to successfully indict on February 10, 2025.

CPD continues to actively investigate the potential existence of any additional victims. If anyone has information or if they know of a child who may have been a victim, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or the Department of Children's Services at 877-237-0004.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.