CPD Arrests Two Juveniles For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Theft

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested two juveniles for auto burglary and auto theft of a personal vehicle.

During the investigation, the juveniles were linked to recent auto burglaries of police vehicles in Chattanooga and Soddy Daisy.

On February 2, 2025, at 1:30 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 5600 block of Sofias Circle. When the officer arrived, they were informed that a 2019 Honda CRV was stolen from the residence.

During the investigation, a CPD Auto Crimes Investigator observed a social media video showing a suspect driving the stolen vehicle. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male.

On February 3, the CPD Auto Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant at the suspect's residence. Upon searching the residence, the CPD recovered a rifle that was stolen from a Soddy Daisy Police Department vehicle and a magazine that was stolen from a Chattanooga Police Department vehicle.

The police vehicles were targeted in recent auto burglaries in Soddy Daisy and Chattanooga. A second suspect, a 13-year-old male, was identified while executing the search warrant of the residence.

The Auto Crimes Investigator was able to obtain juvenile attachments charging the juveniles with Auto Burglary, Theft, and Possession of a Firearm. They were arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.