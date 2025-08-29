CPD Arrests Two Suspects On Aggravated Assault And Child Abuse Charges

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has arrested two suspects, a 17-year-old male and a 21-year-old female - Janecia McKevie, in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy and significant abuse of a one-year-old boy.

On August 28, 2025 at 9:11 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old drowning victim at an apartment in the 2300 block of Wilson Street. Upon arrival, officers located the child and, along with Chattanooga Fire Department personnel, began rendering life-saving measures until Hamilton County EMS took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

CPD's Homicide Unit took over the investigation with assistance from the Crime Scene Unit and Special Victims Unit. At the hospital, investigators observed clear signs of abuse on the deceased child and learned the surviving victim had also suffered multiple major injuries.

During the interviews, the 17-year-old admitted to abusing both children. McKevie admitted she was aware of the abuse and failed to report it. Both suspects are charged with two counts each of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse. The 17-year-old suspect is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and McKevie is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

The surviving victim remains hospitalized and Child Protective Services has been notified.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.