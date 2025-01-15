CPD Investigates Fatal Crash In The 8000 Block Of Apison Pike

by

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an early morning fatal crash in the 8000 block of Apison Pike.

On January 15, 2025, at 1:00 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash with injuries in the 8000 block of Apison Pike.  When the officers arrived on scene, they found two people inside a GMC Envoy with non-life-threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

The Chattanooga Fire Department ("CFD"), Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department ("TCVFD"), and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.  Hamilton County EMS transported three people to a local hospital.

The passenger with the life-threatening injuries was identified as a 46-year-old woman.  She died at the hospital.  The driver of the GMC, a 44-year-old man, and a passenger in the GMC, a 46-year-old woman, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CFD Ladder 7 arrived at the scene and assessed the wreckage.  Ladder 7 requested an additional extrication response.  CFD Squad 7 arrived on scene and assumed the extrication operation from the TCVFD.  Squad 7 completed a "door pop" to extricate the person.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the GMC was traveling west on Apison Pike when the driver ran a red light at Summit Springs Way and struck a Kenworth semi-trailer in a head-on manner.  The semi-trailer was turning onto Summit Springs Way.  The GMC continued to the right and struck a Dodge Ram that was waiting at the traffic light.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. 