CPD Investigates Homicide At Glenwood Parkway

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at an abandoned multi-unit complex in the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway.

On January 2, 2025, at 2:35 a.m., the CPD responded to a person shot call in the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway. The caller advised that he just shot a man. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 55-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The officers also located and detained the shooter at the scene.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim died at the scene.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect and victim were in an abandoned apartment when the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The evidence on scene appears to show the suspect stood over the victim and fired at least one round at the victim.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Berry. The Homicide Investigator obtained arrest warrants charging Berry with First Degree Murder. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.