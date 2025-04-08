CPD Investigates Self-Defense Claim In Homicide On Towerway Drive

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a claim of self-defense in a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon on Towerway Drive.

On April 7, 2025, at 6:21 p.m., CPD responded to a person shot call in the 3000 block of Towerway Drive. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 44-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries from being hit with a vehicle.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The 51-year-old man died at the scene.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the homicide investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 51-year-old man shot the 44-year-old man and the 44-year-old man struck the 51-year-old man with a vehicle. There is a claim of self-defense by the 44-year-old man that the Homicide Unit is working to investigate. CPD will continue to consult with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office in relation to this investigation.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.