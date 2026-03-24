CPD Investigating Arlington Avenue Shooting, Arrest Made In Related Investigation

On March 23, 2026, at 10:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male victim with a non-fatal gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

CPD Homicide and Crime Scene responded to investigate and secure the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking along Arlington Avenue with two others when a vehicle approached from behind. Shots were fired at some point, injuring the victim.

About an hour after the shooting, an officer located the suspected vehicle and initiated a brief pursuit. Once the officer caught up to the vehicle, it was abandoned. While canvassing the area around the vehicle, officers located a 16-year-old male lying in the grass attempting to evade police. A firearm was also recovered in close proximity.

Following an interview, the 16-year-old was charged with Felony Evading and Felony Theft of Property. At this time, no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting. The shooting investigation remains active.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.